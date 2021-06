Banner Realty Broker/Owner Margie Haaxma said Memorial Day week is the perfect week to choose the company’s final recipient of their 12th gifts of gratitude for the 30 years of business in this community. Haaxma said this Banner Realty celebration/contribution was to honor and recognize a few of Alpena’s nonprofit organizations who have given so much and who have received so little back daily to assist needy individuals in making their lives better and easier for many thousands of individuals in the surrounding area. The Banner Realty Team wants to express their gratitude and thankfulness to all nonprofits but specifically today, those who have defended the freedoms we all enjoy, for all Americans today.