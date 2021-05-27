Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for Purchase

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Gold Line Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLDL) ("Gold Line" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced asset purchase transaction pursuant to which Gold Line has acquired a 100% interest in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's (NYSE and TSX: AEM) ("Agnico") Oijärvi Gold Project located in central Finland and Solvik Gold Project located in southern Sweden (collectively, the "Projects") for an aggregate purchase price of US$10 million comprised of cash and shares of each of Gold Line and EMX Royalty Corp. (NYSE American and TSX-V: EMX) ("EMX") (the "Transaction"). In connection with the Transaction, Agnico will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the Projects, 1% of which may be purchased at any time by EMX for US$1 million.