Coronation Street Spoilers: Will Asha Alahan Leave Corey Brent For Dead?
Coronation Street spoilers and updates reveal next week on the show Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) will have to decide whether to call an ambulance or leave Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) for dead when her search for the truth turns into a horrible accident. Spoilers hint that Asha will spike Corey’s drink but instead finding the truth regarding Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) and Nina Lucas’ (Mollie Gallagher) attack, Corey ends up falling down the stairs? Is this the end for Corey?celebratingthesoaps.com