Coronation Street Spoilers: Will Asha Alahan Leave Corey Brent For Dead?

Coronation Street spoilers tease Daisy will team up with her stepmother Jenny as The Rovers goes on the market after Johnny and Jenny split shocker. When Johnny returned from prison, he wanted to make it up to Jenny and told Daisy (Charlotte Jordan) he loves her wife and he’s reflecting on his shortcomings as a husband. However, the previous episode showed Jenny’s (Sally Ann Matthews) tell-all with Johnny (Richard Hawley) about her secret affair with Ronnie (Vinta Morgan). The bombshell confession is the nail in the coffin for Johnny to know their marriage is over.