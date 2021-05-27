Cancel
Aptevo Therapeutics Announces Expansion Phase of Lead Anti-Leukemia Drug APVO436 in Adult Patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia

 28 days ago

Initiates Multi-Center, Multi-Arm Trial Using Active Dose Identified in the Dose Escalation Phase of the Trial. SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ('Aptevo') (NASDAQ:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIRTM and ADAPTIR-FLEXTM platform technologies today announced that the company has initiated the expansion phase of lead anti-leukemia drug candidate, APVO436, in adult patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a multi-center, multi-arm trial using the active recommended dose identified in the dose escalation phase (Part 1) of the study. During Part 1, APVO436 exhibited a manageable side effect profile, encouraging single agent activity and a promising benefit to risk profile in relapsed AML patients. The Company has plans to submit data from the dose escalation phase for publication later this year.

