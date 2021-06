The UK ranked last in an index of Europe’s cleanest swimming waters in 2020 – largely because the pandemic led to a drop in the number of samples collected. Just 110 (17 per cent) of the country’s more than 600 coastal and inland bathing sites were rated excellent, while 32 (5 per cent) were classified as good and 29 (4.5 per cent) as sufficient. Twelve (1.9 per cent) had poor bathing water quality.However, the data was skewed since the vast majority of locations – 457, or 71.4 per cent – were unclassified, meaning an inadequate number of samples were collected,...