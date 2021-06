Ever since President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act into law in March, there have been plenty of headlines about what the bill offers. The big news for many was that it included a third stimulus check, but there is much more in the relief package. It also allows eligible parents to receive monthly checks to help them with costs associated to having kids. Additionally, it provides financial aid to those struggling to pay their mortgages. But there is another way the Rescue Plan Act might send you money, and a lot of it.