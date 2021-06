The pink building at 498 E. Roosevelt Road was buzzing with excitement Tuesday and Wednesday, May 4-5, with the anticipated opening of the Original Rainbow Cone’s newest location, right here in Lombard. On Tuesday morning, WGN-TV’s Ana Belaval and Dean Richards stopped by for a visit, a day before the grand opening on Wednesday, when Village President Keith Giagnorio and third-generation Original Rainbow Cone owner Lynn Sapp (holding scissors) officiated at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome the new establishment. It was “one of the most highly anticipated openings” of a new business in town, Giagnorio commented, with Sapp saying, “We took ninety-five years of tradition and brought it to Roosevelt Road!” The business is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Call 630-792-1134 or visit rainbowcone.com for more information.