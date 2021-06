The rule isn’t publicly documented and it can be hard for passengers to take advantage of it, but we do know a bit about how airlines handle missed flights. American Airlines has an internal, unpublished Late Arrival Standby Policy that says that passengers who arrive at the airport within two hours of their original departure can be accommodated as standby flyers on the next flight without paying change fees or fare increases, as long as the flight they missed wasn’t the last one of the days.