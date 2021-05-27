Diamcor Resumes Expansion Plans to Increase Processing Volumes

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Toronto-based CO2 GRO Inc. ('GROW') (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(FSE:4021) is excited to announce that it has agreed to a commercial installation of its CO2 Delivery Solutions™ with a Canadian Licensed Producer ('LP or Customer') for the amount of CAD $65,500. The Customer has agreed to the commercial installation without the need for a commercial feasibility. The design of the installation allows for it to be expanded in the future to additional areas of the LP's facility. Payment for the CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system will be 12 equal payments over 36 months and is subject to performance warranties.