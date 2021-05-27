Diamcor Resumes Expansion Plans to Increase Processing Volumes
KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSX-V.DMI / OTCQB-DMIFF), ('Diamcor' or, the 'Company') today announced it is proceeding with the expansion of processing facilities at the Company's Krone Endora at Venetia Project (the 'Project'). The Company originally targeted the expansion for 2020; however, due to the events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and associated public health restrictions implemented in South Africa, those plans were intentionally delayed in an effort to lower expenses and capital expenditures during that time. The Company's Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Kurt Petersen, has outlined a strategy based on an extensive ongoing evaluation of the Project's heavy equipment fleet, operations, processing plants, final recovery systems, mineral resource management and rehabilitation commitments.