In the second part of our mini-series on midlife strength, we bring you the workouts for each decade – and ability. For more on the series, click here. So you’ve been convinced of the benefits of strength training. The next question: where do you start? There are dozens of plans and programmes vying for your attention, from the intimidating (powerlifting, strongman) to the just-a-bit-too-basic (doing press ups and squats). What all good plans have in common, though, is that they provide a balance between the simple, functional movements any healthy body should be able to do. These include: