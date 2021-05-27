Cancel
Presidio Property Trust Announces Sales of Highland Court and Executive Office Park Properties

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust, today announced the sales of its Highland Court and Executive Office Park properties. Highland Court, a two-floor office building in Centennial, Colorado, was sold on May 20, 2021. Additionally, Presidio sold its three remaining buildings at Executive Office Park, a four-building office complex in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on May 21, 2021. The Executive Office Park sale of one of the four buildings was previously announced and completed in a separate transaction in December of 2020.

