Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Medical Marijuana, Inc. Reports $3.7 Million in Q1 2021 Net Income

directsellingnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedical Marijuana, Inc., the publicly traded parent company of direct selling company Kannaway, announced its first quarter financial results for 2021. The company reported $8.9 million in net revenue and $3.7 million in net income for the quarter, as well as a cash position of $4.9 million. “Our operations made...

www.directsellingnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Net Income#U S Sales#Oil Revenue#Global Sales#Pharmaceutical Company#Product Sales#Medical Marijuana Inc#Latin American#Eu#Cbn#Bscg#Japanese#Validcare#Novel Foods#Food Standards Agency#Cbg#Net Revenue#Sales Records#Direct Selling Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
FDA
Related
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Five Below Inc. Q1 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Five Below Inc. (FIVE):. -Earnings: $49.6 million in Q1 vs. -$50.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.88 in Q1 vs. -$0.91 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.65 per share -Revenue: $598 million in Q1 vs. $201 million in the same period last year.
Financial Reportspowersportsbusiness.com

BRP reports fiscal Q1 results, 39% YOY retail growth

BRP has reported its financial results for the three-month period ended April 30, 2021. All financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. “We had an exceptional start of the year, building on our momentum of growth from prior quarters. Our first quarter results were driven by ongoing robust demand for our products with North American powersports retail up 39%. We were also lapping a quarter in which our manufacturing operations were partly shutdown,” said José Boisjoli, BRP president and CEO in the announcement. “Following our solid first quarter performance, positive outlook for the business and factoring in current supply chain constraints, we increased our overall guidance for Fiscal 22 with Normalized EPS now expected to grow between 44% to 58% over last year. We are excited about the future and will concentrate on converting new entrants into lifelong customers, continue to introduce new products to the market and take full advantage of our anticipated additional production capacity. I thank our employees, suppliers and dealers for their relentless work.”
Sonoma County, CAdrpjournal.com

Fincanna Capital Corp (OTCMKTS: FNNZF) Portfolio Company – The Galley Establishes Trident Distribution: Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS: PCLOF) Reports Of $2.654 Million In Revenues In 2020

Fincanna Capital Corp (OTCMKTS: FNNZF) portfolio company QVI Inc established Trident Distribution in California. Sonoma County, California based QVI Inc is conducting business as The Galley. One-stop shop solution. Trident Distribution is a full-service CD (cannabis distribution) company. It will distribute licensed cannabis brands in the San Francisco Bay Area....
Financial Reportsaustinnews.net

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

ESCONDIDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA), a diversified holding company with operations and investments in various private and publicly traded companies diversified throughout the cannabis industry, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and provided an update on its corporate developments.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

BOQI International Medical Inc. Announces That Its Wholesale Drug Distribution Subsidiary, Shude Pharmaceutical, Was Awarded A RMB 20 Million Contract

NEW YORK, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) - Get Report ("BIMI" or the "Company"), a leading healthcare products and services provider in China, today announced that its subsidiary, Chongqing Shude Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Shude Pharmaceutical"), an 80% owned wholesale distributor of generic drugs in China, has been awarded a drug supply contract of approximately RMB 20 million (approximately $3.11 million) by Chongqing Huilian Medicine Co., Ltd. ("Huilian Medicine").
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Canopy Growth Reports Smaller Than Expected Quarterly Loss

Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) (TSX:WEED) were trading up in pre-market activity this morning after the cannabis heavyweight unveiled its latest quarterly earnings this morning, dipping slightly in the minutes after the opening bell. The cannabis company reported C$148 million (US$123 million) in revenue for the fourth quarter, which ended...
Financial Reportswhtc.com

Pot producer Canopy’s loss narrows on cost cuts, higher demand

(Reuters) – Canopy Growth Corp reported a smaller adjusted loss for the fourth quarter on Tuesday as the pot producer benefited from cost-cutting measures and a pandemic-driven jump in demand for cannabis products. The company, which sells a range of products from dried flowers to gummies, chocolates and drinks mixed...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$364.82 Million in Sales Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to post $364.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $358.80 million to $370.45 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $291.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsfinancialregnews.com

Nearly $77B net income reported for FDIC-insured commercial banks, savings institutions in first quarter 2021

Per the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s (FDIC) First Quarter 2021 Quarterly Banking Profile, FDIC-insured commercial banks and savings institutions recorded a net income of $76.8 billion. The amount reflects an increase of $58.3 billion from a year ago. “Despite continued challenges, the banking industry remains resilient,” FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams...
Financial Reportsbeckershospitalreview.com

UPMC swings to $574M net income in Q1

Pittsburgh-based UPMC saw its net income reach $574 million in the first quarter of 2021, a more than $1.2 billion increase over the net loss of $653 million recorded in the same quarter last year, according to recently released financial results. The healthcare system recorded $6 billion in revenue in...
Financial Reportswattagnet.com

Sanderson Farms reports huge jump in net income for Q2

Net income increases by more than $90 million, while net sales also rise substantially. Sanderson Farms on May 27 reported results for its second fiscal quarter and six months ended April 30, 2021. Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $1.13 billion compared with $844.7 million for...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Dollar Tree Inc. Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year. The company's earnings totaled $374.5 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $247.6 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's first quarter. Analysts had expected the company to...
Financial ReportsElko Daily Free Press

Fiore posts $4.5 million net income

VANCOUVER -- Fiore Gold Ltd. announced net income of $4.5 million, or 5 cents per share, for the company’s second fiscal quarter that ended March 31. This was the fourth consecutive quarter for net earnings about 5 cents per share. Adjusted net earnings totaled $4.13 million, compared with $2.89 million...
Financial Reportsbeckershospitalreview.com

AdventHealth's net income jumps to $94.8M in Q1

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth saw its revenue, operating income and net income increase in the first quarter of 2021, according to its recently released financial report. The health system saw its revenue in the quarter ending March 31 hit $3.4 billion, up from $3 billion recorded in the same period...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

The Buckle, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that net income for the fiscal quarter ended May 1, 2021 was $57.3 million, or $1.17 per share ($1.16 per share on a diluted basis). Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended May 1, 2021 increased 159.2 percent to $299.1 million from...
Businessthereminder.ca

Canopy Growth CEO 'really bullish' on U.S. pot legalization after recent reforms

Canopy Growth Corp. is continuing to pin its hopes on the U.S. as competition in Canada's cannabis industry intensifies amid a wave of mergers and acquisitions. The Smiths Falls, Ont.-based cannabis company said Tuesday that it remains focused on advancing its U.S. operations and is encouraged by pot reforms sweeping the country.