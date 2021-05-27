Merkel fights back against Britain's green agenda

COP26 UN climate conference to go ahead in person in Glasgow. Several outlets report the confirmation by COP26 president Alok Sharma that the pivotal climate conference, scheduled to be held in Glasgow in November, will be a “physical COP”. However, the Times explains that “special measures will be needed to ensure that the thousands of delegates from more than 190 countries do not spread coronavirus, according to the minister leading the event”. It quotes Sharma saying: “What is very clear to me is that people want to see a physical COP, and this is particularly important for developing countries who want to sit at the same table. They want to sit face to face with the big nations, the big emitters, as part of these negotiations. We have to remember that this is a conference, a summit, like no other. It’s not just a bunch of speeches that are given. This is 197 parties coming together for negotiation. When you have a negotiation, there will be times when people want to break off and have discussions on the side. And that’s why people want to see a physical event.” The Guardian says that the “UK government is considering how to use Covid-19 vaccines and testing to try to ensure vital UN climate talks this year go ahead in person”. It adds: “The Guardian understands that some within government have argued a virtual COP could be safer and less susceptible to last-minute changes or even potential cancellation if the Covid-19 pandemic worsens this autumn.”