Merkel fights back against Britain's green agenda

By Russell Lynch,
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany is fighting a push by Britain for tougher corporate climate change rules, as talks over a global deal on taxes go down to the wire. The Germans are resisting UK efforts aimed at forcing major companies to report how exposed they are to the risk of climate change, sources said - a key priority for the Government as it gears up for the the delayed COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in six months' time.

