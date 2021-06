This article is provided FREE for Google searchers. In order to access all content on Marcellus Drilling News, please visit our Subscribe page. One of our favorite Forbes contributors, Jude Clemente, has written an article detailing how LNG (liquefied natural gas) usage worldwide along with exports from the United States, have both come roaring back now that the pandemic is beginning to appear in the review mirror. There is a fantastic chart in the article (below) identifying the 12 biggest U.S. LNG importers by country. The number one importer may or may not surprise you: South Korea. We bet the number two importer will surprise you (it did us)…