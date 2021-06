LEXINGTON, NC – Southern Alamance pounded out 12 hits and ripped off six runs in the decisive sixth inning, stretching their lead out to 11-3 and putting away Alexander Central in the final game of the 3A Softball State Championship Series at North Davidson High School. The Patriots fireworks provided the program with their first State Championship in fast-pitch softball since their only other State Championship in 2004 when they defeated Enka in the final game of the double-elimination State Tournament.