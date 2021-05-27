Teeing up Alek Manoah's MLB debut
HC in the AM: Leafs doing it by committee, Nylander shining, who's in for Foligno?. Hockey Central's Anthony Stewart & Justin Bourne give their takes on the importance for the Maple Leafs to end their series against the Canadiens in five games, Toronto's ability to keep the games boring, William Nylander being the best player in the Habs-Leafs series, who enters Sheldon Keefe's lineup if Nick Foligno can't play, and if the league has to do more to protect its star players.www.sportsnet.ca