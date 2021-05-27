TABLE-South Africa's 2020/2021 crop estimates

After Gladstone Mabele was laid off nearly ten years ago from his job as a truck driver for a logistics company in Cape Town, he spent a long time searching for similar work, but said he kept being rejected for being “too old.” In the end, Mabele turned to driving a metered taxi as the best way to earn a living. But soon after he came into the business it started to get overhauled by the arrival of ride-hailing apps, led by Silicon Valley giant Uber and its smaller Estonian rival Bolt (then called Taxify). The competition pushed down fares and made it hard for taxi drivers to make a living.