TABLE-South Africa's 2020/2021 crop estimates
JOHANNESBURG, May 27 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Crop Estimates Committee released its latest crop estimates on Thursday, here is a breakdown of the data. SUMMER CROPS – FOURTH PRODUCTION ESTIMATE 2021 SEASON LATEST PREVIOUS MONTHS 2020 ESTIMATE ESTIMATE White Maize Area 1,691,900 ha 1,691,900 ha 1,616,300 ha Production 8,982,190 T 8,933,690 T 8,547,500 T Yellow Maize Area 1,063,500 ha 1,063,500 ha 994,500 ha Production 7,198,150 T 7,161,900 T 6,752,500 T Total Maize Area 2,755,400 ha 2,755,400 ha 2,610,800 ha Production 16,180,340 T 16,095,590 T 15,300,000 T Sunflower Seed Area 477,800 ha 477,800 ha 500,300 ha Production 716,240 T 696,290 T 788,500 T Soya Beans Area 827,100 ha 827,100 ha 705,000 ha Production 1,918,650 T 1,793,650 T 1,245,500 T Ground Nuts Area 38,550 ha 38,550 ha 37,500 ha Production 57,900 T 57,900 T 50,080 T Sorghum Area 49,200 ha 49,200 ha 42,500 ha Production 195,035 T 189,885 T 158,000 T Dry Beans Area 47,390 ha 47,390 ha 51,150 ha Production 56,577 T 56,577 T 64,800 T (Reporting by Akhona Matshoba Editing by Tanisha Heiberg)www.agriculture.com