Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

TABLE-South Africa's 2020/2021 crop estimates

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

JOHANNESBURG, May 27 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Crop Estimates Committee released its latest crop estimates on Thursday, here is a breakdown of the data. SUMMER CROPS – FOURTH PRODUCTION ESTIMATE 2021 SEASON LATEST PREVIOUS MONTHS 2020 ESTIMATE ESTIMATE White Maize Area 1,691,900 ha 1,691,900 ha 1,616,300 ha Production 8,982,190 T 8,933,690 T 8,547,500 T Yellow Maize Area 1,063,500 ha 1,063,500 ha 994,500 ha Production 7,198,150 T 7,161,900 T 6,752,500 T Total Maize Area 2,755,400 ha 2,755,400 ha 2,610,800 ha Production 16,180,340 T 16,095,590 T 15,300,000 T Sunflower Seed Area 477,800 ha 477,800 ha 500,300 ha Production 716,240 T 696,290 T 788,500 T Soya Beans Area 827,100 ha 827,100 ha 705,000 ha Production 1,918,650 T 1,793,650 T 1,245,500 T Ground Nuts Area 38,550 ha 38,550 ha 37,500 ha Production 57,900 T 57,900 T 50,080 T Sorghum Area 49,200 ha 49,200 ha 42,500 ha Production 195,035 T 189,885 T 158,000 T Dry Beans Area 47,390 ha 47,390 ha 51,150 ha Production 56,577 T 56,577 T 64,800 T (Reporting by Akhona Matshoba Editing by Tanisha Heiberg)

www.agriculture.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maize#Johannesburg#Crops#Crop Estimates Committee#Table South Africa#Summer Crops#Reporting#Johannesburg#Thomson Reuters#Akhona Matshoba Editing#Restrictions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Africa
News Break
Industry
Country
South Africa
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

South Africa's rand firmer in early trade

JOHANNESBURG, June 1 (Reuters) - The South African rand firmed in early trade on Tuesday ahead of unemployment data, still buoyed by bets that interest rates in the United States will remain low for an extended period. At 0645 GMT, the rand was 0.25% firmer at 13.7100 per dollar, just...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

South Africa's unemployment rate rises to 32.6% in first quarter

PRETORIA, June 1 (Reuters) - South Africa’s unemployment rate rose slightly in the first quarter of 2021 to a new record high of 32.6%, from 32.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020, the statistics agency said on Tuesday. The rate was the highest since the quarterly labour force survey began...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Brazil's second corn crop estimate cut again as yields hit 5-year low

SAO PAULO, June 1 (Reuters) - AgRural, a Brazilian agribusiness consultancy, on Tuesday announced a new forecast reduction for the country's second corn crop because of a severe drought, adding that yields are expected to touch a five-year low this season. AgRural said in a statement that Brazilian farmers in...
Economynewspotng.com

South Africa’s Jobless Rate Hits New High – Newspot

South Africa’s unemployment rate climbed to its highest level on record in the first quarter, official data showed Tuesday, as the country reels from the coronavirus pandemic. The jobless rate rose to 32.6 percent in the first three months of the year, compared to 32.5 percent in the previous quarter.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand falls after unemployment data

JOHANNESBURG, June 1 (Reuters) - The South African rand fell on Tuesday after data showed that the country’s unemployment rate hit a new record high in the first quarter, signalling continued weakness in an economy whose woes were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sentiment was also affected by the resumption...
Public HealthPosted by
KRMG

South Africa returns to stricter lockdown, virus 'surging'

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday that his country will return to stricter lockdown measures in the face of a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases that indicate the virus is “surging again” in Africa's worst-affected nation. Positive cases in South Africa in...
Technologythefastmode.com

South Africa's Comsol Networks Completes Trial of TIP's DCSG Solution

Comsol Networks, a leading provider of enterprise-grade licensed wireless infrastructure in South Africa, said that it has completed its trial of the Telecom Infra Project-incubated (TIP) Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG) solution in its lab in South Africa. The trial evaluated how open and disaggregation technology can function in Comsol’s...
SportsWTOP

South Africa shows the complexities of IOC’s vaccine offer

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa has decided to vaccinate its Olympic athletes against COVID-19 with surplus local doses which were about to expire because an allocation from the International Olympic Committee hasn’t arrived. South African Olympic officials were worried that if they didn’t move ahead now —...
HealthPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Visiting South Africa, France's Macron pledges vaccine help

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — On a visit to South Africa, French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed that his country will provide millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses to help African countries speed up their inoculation drives. Macron pledged that France will help South Africa and other African countries to develop the...
Animalstravelweekly.com

Industry applauds South Africa's planned ban on lion exploitation

In a post-Covid world where travelers are increasingly focused on ecotourism destinations and wholesome nature-based tourism, South Africa has taken a strong stance against the exploitation of wildlife. The country has announced plans to ban the breeding of lions in captivity for trophy hunting or for cub-petting tourist activities in...
Chinarestofworld.org

Didi’s arrival is more bad news for South Africa’s taxi drivers

After Gladstone Mabele was laid off nearly ten years ago from his job as a truck driver for a logistics company in Cape Town, he spent a long time searching for similar work, but said he kept being rejected for being “too old.” In the end, Mabele turned to driving a metered taxi as the best way to earn a living. But soon after he came into the business it started to get overhauled by the arrival of ride-hailing apps, led by Silicon Valley giant Uber and its smaller Estonian rival Bolt (then called Taxify). The competition pushed down fares and made it hard for taxi drivers to make a living.
FIFAgoal.com

Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya’s positions in Fifa World Rankings revealed

The Super Eagles, Bafana Bafana, and the Harambee Stars are unmoved in the latest rankings released by the world football governing body. Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya are unmoved according to May’s rankings released by the Federation of International Football Association on Thursday. It has been a quiet period in...
Industrykitco.com

Spike in South Africa's mining fatalities continues into 2021

JOHANNESBURG, May 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's mining industry recorded 27 fatalities to date in 2021 compared with 19 over the same period a year ago, the Minerals Council said on Wednesday, raising concerns about the recent spike in deaths in some of the world's deepest mines. A poor safety...
Technologynewbusinessethiopia.com

Is South Africa to excel at coding, robotics?

In February, the Department of Basic Education confirmed that it would officially get going with the introduction of Coding and Robotics in South African schools. As it awaits feedback from the regulator on the proposed curriculum, Dr Benadette Aineamani, Director of Product & Services at global education group, Pearson Africa believes that aspects such as 1) the link between Mathematics and Coding and Robotics, and 2) the role of language in teaching and learning, need to be considered before South Africa’s schools are ready for such a technically advanced subject.