After court rebuff, Bayer tries new paths to resolve Roundup lawsuits
Health and chemical giant Bayer said it would pursue a five-point plan to mitigate its future litigation risks over Roundup herbicide, including a discussion of whether to remain in the lawn-and-garden market and a continued pursuit of settlements of lawsuits that allege the weed killer causes cancer. Bayer announced the steps on Thursday, a day after a federal judge in California rejected a Bayer proposal to settle future lawsuits involving Roundup for $2 billion.www.agriculture.com