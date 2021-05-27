Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

After court rebuff, Bayer tries new paths to resolve Roundup lawsuits

By Chuck Abbott
Agriculture Online
 18 days ago

Health and chemical giant Bayer said it would pursue a five-point plan to mitigate its future litigation risks over Roundup herbicide, including a discussion of whether to remain in the lawn-and-garden market and a continued pursuit of settlements of lawsuits that allege the weed killer causes cancer. Bayer announced the steps on Thursday, a day after a federal judge in California rejected a Bayer proposal to settle future lawsuits involving Roundup for $2 billion.

www.agriculture.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Monsanto#Cancer#Plaintiffs#Federal Court#Legal Rights#Nhl#Bayer Monsanto#Roundup Herbicide#Roundup Users#Class Action Settlement#Settlements#Compensation#Epa Approval#Jury Verdicts#Alternative Solutions#Suit#Preliminary Approval#Claimants#Appropriate Terms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
EPA
Related
Lawtrust.org

Judge tosses Houston hospital workers' lawsuit over vaccine requirement

A lawyer for the 117 workers said employment should not be conditional on agreeing to serve 'as a human guinea pig'. June 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by 117 workers at a Texas hospital over its requirement that they be vaccinated against COVID-19.
IndustryHigh Plains Journal

Bayer reacts to judge’s rejection of Roundup settlement

In the wake of the rejection by United States District Judge Vincent Chhabria of Bayer’s proposed $2 billion settlement of claims against its signature product Roundup, Bayer announced several steps it will take to mitigate future risk. While the company hinted it may pull glyphosate as a Roundup ingredient from its lawn care division, it said the regular version would continue to be available to professional and agricultural users.
Congress & CourtsIPWatchdog.com

CAFC Affirms District Court Section 101 Dismissal in Patent Infringement Suit Brought Against Samsung/Apple; Newman Dissents

In the district court, Samsung and Apple filed a Rule 12(b)(6) motion to dismiss the case, which was subsequently granted with prejudice, after the court determined that each asserted claim was patent ineligible under 35 U.S.C. § 101. The district court found that the claims were directed to “the abstract idea of taking two pictures and using those pictures to enhance each other in some way” and were thus patent ineligible. The court explained that, for over a century, photographers had used multiple photographs to enhance each other, so the claimed elements lacked any inventive concept. Yu appealed to the CAFC.
Congress & CourtsReason.com

Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions

Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature from the Institute for Justice. In 2019, IJ, Tyson Timbs, and Tyson's car secured a pathmarking victory for property rights when the U.S. Supreme Court held that the Excessive Fines Clause applies not just to the feds, but to the states as well. That decision didn't get Tyson his car back, though. The case was remanded to the Indiana Supreme Court, which remanded the case to the trial court, which ruled for Tyson again last year—a ruling from which the State of Indiana appealed (seriously) and which, at last, a majority of the Indiana Supreme Court affirmed yesterday. "Reminiscent of Captain Ahab's chase of the white whale Moby Dick, this case has wound its way from the trial court all the way to the United States Supreme Court and back again," says the majority, en route to holding that forfeiting Tyson's car would indeed violate the Excessive Fines Clause. "[T]he seven-plus-year pursuit for the white Land Rover comes to an end." Congrats to Tyson and to White Whales everywhere.
Congress & Courtslawstreetmedia.com

Supreme Court Will Not Hear Tobacco Control Act Lawsuit

On Monday, the Supreme Court denied the petition for review of a lawsuit alleging that new tobacco rules imposed by the Food and Drug Administration violate the Constitution. The petition for writ of certiorari was filed in December 2020, and the initial lawsuit was filed by Big Time Vapes Inc. and the United States Vaping Association Inc. against the FDA in August 2019. The suit states that in 2009, Congress passed the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act, which imposed new regulatory rules on cigarettes and smokeless tobacco. Other types of tobacco products, such as cigars and hookah, were left unregulated. However, Congress purportedly gave the Secretary of Health and Human Services the authority to impose the act on “any other tobacco products that the Secretary by regulation deems to be subject to [the Act].” On May 10, 2016, the FDA published a final rule deeming all products meeting the statutory definition of “tobacco product” to be subject to the Act, including vaping products. The plaintiffs claimed that by allowing the FDA to do this, Congress violated Article 1 of the Constitution.
Congress & Courtsnatlawreview.com

Supreme Court Resolves Circuit Split Over CFAA

In Van Buren v. United States, No. 19-783 (U.S. June 3, 2021), the United States Supreme Court issued an opinion drastically limiting the application of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA) (18 U.S.C. § 1030 et seq.), holding that the “exceeds authorized access” clause of the Act applies only to those who obtain information from particular areas in the computer—such as files, folders, or databases—to which the individual is not authorized to access under any circumstances. However, the Supreme Court excluded application of the clause to individuals who misuse their access to obtain information otherwise available to them for an unauthorized purpose.
Industrytexasfarmbureau.org

Bayer releases plan in response to federal judge’s Roundup ruling

After a federal judge denied a proposed class settlement by Bayer regarding Roundup-related litigation, the company announced a five-point plan to address potential future litigation. “We have legal and commercial options that, together, will achieve a similar result in mitigating future litigation risk, and we will pursue them as quickly...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Facing mounting number of glyphosate lawsuits, Bayer offers 5-point plan to address future Roundup weedkiller claims

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Bayer has announced [May 27] a series of actions it plans to implement following the denial of the motion to preliminarily approve the Roundup™ class settlement agreement, designed to address potential future litigation, by Judge Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.
LawBeaumont Enterprise

Lawsuit between brothers heads to court

A sibling rivalry is taken to court after failing to see eye-to-eye on different business agreements. In a lawsuit filed in a San Antonio court, Shahram Khaledi, H.K. Global Trading and K.R.K. are suing Abdol Rasoul Khaledi claiming breach of contract agreements, fiduciary duty and for declaratory relief. Shahram and...
Saint Louis, MOnny360.com

Roundup suits put Bayer in legal bind

ST. LOUIS — Agribusiness giant Bayer said it will reassess its legal options in tens of thousands of lawsuits that allege its juggernaut weedkiller, Roundup, causes cancer — a move that could ripple through courtrooms in the St. Louis region, where many of the cases are filed. The St. Louis-based...
Congress & Courtshillcountrynews.com

Supreme Court poised to tackle green card path for TPS holders

Juvita left El Salvador and came to the U.S. without authorization 25 years ago, hoping for safety and better opportunities. After years without legal status, the California …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has...
Congress & Courtsoffthekuff.com

Paxton appeals to 3rd Court to dismiss whistleblower lawsuit

In an 85-page brief filed Tuesday with the 3rd Court of Appeals, Paxton’s lawyers argue that under state law, a whistleblower must believe someone has broken the law, but the aides only reported that “they expected laws might be violated.” As a result, they argue, the court should overturn a trial court decision denying the Office of the Attorney General’s plea to dismiss because the court doesn’t have the jurisdiction to hear the case. The lawyers have repeatedly argued Paxton cannot be sued under the Whistleblower Act because he is not a public employee.
Lubbock, TX937theeagle.com

Planned Parenthood lawsuit dismissed by court for “lack of jurisdiction”

LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - District Judge James Wesley Hendrix has dismissed a lawsuit by Planned Parenthood on the grounds of “lack of jurisdiction.”. Following a lawsuit from Planned Parenthood against the City of Lubbock regarding the “Sanctuary City for the Unborn” ordinance in May, the judge says Planned Parenthood “has the burden to show an injury that is fairly traceable to the city’s conduct.”