Packers' Jordan Love: Looking better at OTAS

CBS Sports
 18 days ago

Love displayed improvement at OTAs this week, running the first-team offense while Aaron Rodgers remained away from the team, ESPN's Rob Demovsky. Love reportedly handled all the first-team snaps, though he was throwing most of his passes to backups, as top wideouts Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling didn't participate in the practice that was open to media. Love did throw to TE Robert Tonyan and RB Aaron Jones, with the latter noting that the second-year QB seems much more comfortable this year. Despite being a first-round pick in last year's draft, Love spent his entire rookie season buried in the No. 3 QB role, while Tim Boyle was the No. 2 guy behind Aaron Rodgers. The Packers let Boyle leave for Detroit this offseason, but they did later sign Blake Bortles, who didn't participate in OTAs this week. Regardless, the hope for Love establishing fantasy value this year still depends on how the drama between Rodgers and the Packers plays out.

