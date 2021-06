The New York Islanders played about 46 really good minutes of hockey Saturday night. And head coach Barry Trotz thinks one moment in particular ultimately sank his team. At 4:02 in the third period, the Bruins got smacked with a too many men on the ice penalty, which Nick Ritchie served. After Boston killed the penalty, Ritchie nearly got a breakaway opportunity but, instead, got sucked into a puck battle in the corner of the offensive zone. After the Bruins won it, possession ultimately made it’s way to Charlie McAvoy, a Long Island native, whose drive from the point put the Bruins ahead 3-2.