Need an emergency loan? Take a loan against life insurance, KVP, NSC and mutual funds

By Jackie Rivera
thedailyinsurancenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you need an emergency loan? Take out a loan against life insurance, KVP, NSC and mutual funds Photo credit: BCCL. New Delhi: In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, many people have either lost their jobs or seen their salaries cut. For many, the statewide lockdown has completely undermined their savings and revenues. These people are facing serious liquidity problems and a money crisis. Credit EMIs, necessary expenses, payments for utility bills must be made. However, some are experiencing a severe financial crisis and are considering liquidating their investment.

thedailyinsurancenews.com
