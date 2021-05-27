Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Atlas Financial Holdings Announces Closing Of Sale of American Service and American Country Insurance Companies to Buckle

By Jackie Rivera
thedailyinsurancenews.com
 5 days ago

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE) – Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTC: AFHIF) (“Atlas” or the “Company”) announced today that the previously disclosed Sell ​​the stock, charter, and government licenses of Atlas’s indirect subsidiaries, American Service Insurance Company, Inc. (“American Service”) and American Country Insurance Company (“American Country” and collectively, “Indirect Subsidiaries”) to buckle, an integrative technology-enabled financial services company, has been successfully completed with the required regulatory and judicial approvals.

thedailyinsurancenews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Insurance#Insurance Industry#American Companies#Financial Management#Portfolio Management#Afhif#The Company#Managing General Agency#Anchor Group#Management#Mga#Atlas President Ceo#Ebitda#Twitter#Linkedin#Commercial Auto Insurance#Insurance Solutions#Legacy Insurance#Otc#Sales Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Insurance Companies
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

American International Group Inc. Has $8.35 Million Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of The Chemours worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

American Financial Group closes $3.5 billion business sale

American Financial Group (AFG) has closed the sale of its annuity businesses to Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual). The sale included AFG’s Great American Life Insurance Company (GALIC) and its two subsidiaries – Annuity Investors Life Insurance Company and Manhattan National Life Insurance Company. AFG also sold a broker-dealer affiliate to Mass Mutual - Great American Advisors, and an insurance distributor, AAG Insurance Agency.
EconomyHotel Online

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Announces Appointment of Travis Beatty as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2021 – American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (“AHIP”) (TSX: HOT.UN, HOT.U and HOT.DB.U) is pleased to announce that Travis Beatty has been appointed as its Chief Financial Officer effective June 7, 2021. Mr. Beatty is a strong organizational leader with a proven track record in the public REIT space as well as within the broader Canadian financial community, making him the ideal candidate to assume the role of CFO.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Personal Financethedailyinsurancenews.com

Platform Insurance Management appoints director of financial services

The insurance broker platform PLATFORM Insurance Management for special lines has appointed Tiaan Coetzer, CPA, CA (pictured) as the newest director of the financial services group. The company’s financial services group includes advisory and brokerage services on M&A transaction risks, D&O insurance, crime and other financial insurance. Coetzer joins PLATFORM...
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

American Financial Announces Special Dividend of $14

Insurance holding company American Financial Group (AFG) has declared a special one-time dividend of $14 per share, in addition to the $0.50 quarterly cash dividend that was last paid on April 26. The dividend is payable on June 15 to shareholders of record as of June 8. This announcement comes...
Economythedailyinsurancenews.com

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Family Mutual Insurance Company, S.I., Its Affiliates and American Family Life Insurance Company

OLDWICK, NJ – (BUSINESS WIRE) – AM Best has the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (excellent) and the rating of long-term issuers (Long Term ICRs) of “a +” (excellent) from the American Family Mutual Insurance Company, SI (American) confirms family) (Madison, WI) and its affiliates. In addition, AM Best has confirmed the “bbb +” (good) credit rating for long-term issues of the 20-year excess bonds of affiliate NGM Insurance Company (Jacksonville, FL) of 7.25% at 7.25%. At the same time, AM Best has confirmed the FSR of A (excellent) and the long-term ICR of “a +” (excellent) from the American Family Life Insurance Company (AFLIC) (Madison, WI). The outlook for these ratings is stable. (A detailed listing of companies and ratings can be found below.)
MarketsBusiness Wire

Massachusetts Financial Services Company

Class A Ordinary Shares (IE00BLP1HW54) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security. Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the. class dealt in. Class of relevant security:. Long. Short. Number. (%) Number. (%) (1) Relevant securities. (2) Derivatives (other than...
Businesstheinsurer.com

Buckle closes acquisition of two Atlas subsidiaries

Rideshare insurtech Buckle has completed the acquisition of two indirect subsidiaries of Atlas Financial Holdings, which has transitioned to pursuing a specialty MGA strategy. — Subscribe for FULL access to this article - and ALL our premium content. For details on how to subscribe or for all commercial opportunities, including...
Economythedailyinsurancenews.com

AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of First American Property & Casualty Insurance Company and First American Specialty Insurance Company

OLDWICK, NJ – (BUSINESS WIRE) – AM Best has confirmed the financial strength rating of B ++ (good) and the rating of the long-term issuers of “bbb” (good) of First American Property & Casualty Insurance Company and First American Specialty Insurance Company, collectively referred to as First American PC company (FAPCC). The outlook for these ratings is negative. These companies are based in Santa Ana, CA. At the same time, AM Best has withdrawn these ratings, as the company has applied to no longer participate in the AM Best interactive rating process.
Orlando, FLLaredo Morning Times

Orlando, Florida Flooring Company Announces The Availability of American Made Products

The Flooring Resource offers American Made Flooring to the Hospitality, Commercial and Residential Industries. The Flooring Resource, Central Florida’s premiere flooring company, announces the availability of American made flooring products. The Flooring Resource carries a wide variety of flooring that is manufactured throughout the United States. These American made products include carpeting, laminate, tile, vinyl and hardwood flooring.
Oak Ridge, NCPosted by
TheStreet

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Ranked In Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks And Thrifts List By American Banker Magazine

OAK RIDGE, N.C., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. ("Oak Ridge"; the "Company") (OTCPink: BKOR), the parent company of Bank of Oak Ridge (the "Bank"), announced that it has been named to American Banker magazine's Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts. The ranking is based on a company's three-year average return on average equity ("ROAE") through December 31, 2020. ROAE is widely used by investors to analyze business performance. The Company came in at 90, up 20 spots from last year. This is the fifth consecutive year the Company has been named to the prestigious list.
Andover, MAhomenewshere.com

Byrna Technologies Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

ANDOVER, Mass., June 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. ("Byrna" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN) today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed public offering of its common stock. The Company currently expects an offering size of approximately $50 million, although the offering size, number of shares to be offered and the offering price for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Byrna intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
Marketsjumbonews.co.uk

Prepaid Card Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2021-2026 Focusing on Leading Players are Visa, Inc.,American Express Company, MasterCard Inc.,Kaiku Finance, LLC.,Mango Financial, Inc., Total System Services

The global Prepaid Card Market has been comprehensively analyzed and the results are presented in the market report published. The market concentration that is currently occupied by the Prepaid Card market and an overview of the Prepaid Card manufacturing industry is extensively researched in the report. An analysis of the collected data is used to reveal the market revenue earned by the different companies operating in the Prepaid Card industry.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,802 Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Public HealthPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

American Property Casualty Insurance Association: Property & Casualty Insurers Finish 2020 Marked By Global Pandemic and Unprecedented Catastrophic Events

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Property/casualty insurers weathered a turbulent year in 2020, buffeted by a global pandemic that deeply disrupted economic activity and a historic catastrophe season that caused nearly. $62 billion. in insured losses, according to a report from. Verisk. (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, and...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Economical Mutual Insurance Company announces details of 149th Annual Meeting

WATERLOO, ON, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Economical Insurance has announced that its 149th Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday June 17, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) online. Mutual policyholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be invited to register to attend and participate in the Meeting, which will be held via webcast. Attendance at the Meeting is by invitation only.