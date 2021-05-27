Atlas Financial Holdings Announces Closing Of Sale of American Service and American Country Insurance Companies to Buckle
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE) – Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTC: AFHIF) (“Atlas” or the “Company”) announced today that the previously disclosed Sell the stock, charter, and government licenses of Atlas’s indirect subsidiaries, American Service Insurance Company, Inc. (“American Service”) and American Country Insurance Company (“American Country” and collectively, “Indirect Subsidiaries”) to buckle, an integrative technology-enabled financial services company, has been successfully completed with the required regulatory and judicial approvals.thedailyinsurancenews.com