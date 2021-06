It’s going to be a busy week between Monday, May 31 and Sunday, June 6. Here’s a glance at the calendar on the wall:. Whitman veterans will be gathering by 10 a.m., Memorial Day, Monday, May 31 at American Legion Post 22, 33 Legion Parkway, setting off to visit all four Whitman Cemeteries starting with High Street. They will then travel to Zion, St. James and Colbrook cemeteries for ceremonies before ending with a ceremony at Whitman Park.