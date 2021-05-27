Happy 5th Birthday to Pascal and the Ongoing Disaster of GPU Availability

Yesterday information leaked online suggesting that AMD was planning a ‘B2 Stepping’ of its Ryzen 5000 processors. For those unfamiliar with the term, what this basically meant was that there were newly revised CPU designs in the pipeline. While this news largely lead to the overwhelming opinion that Team Red might have been prepping for the launch of its Ryzen 5000 XT series, following a report via Videocardz, AMD has categorically confirmed that this is not the case. There is, however, some good news that’s come out of this!