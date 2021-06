JOHNSON CITY – Dr. Daryl A. Carter has been named associate dean of equity and inclusion in East Tennessee State University’s College of Arts and Sciences. This is the first equity and inclusion officer position at the college level at ETSU. The seed for this new position was planted during a strategic planning process for the college under the leadership of former Dean Dr. Gordon Anderson. An ad hoc committee appointed to address needs pertaining to diversity determined the need for an associate dean position, and the idea was embraced not only by Anderson, but also by now-Interim Dean Dr. Joe Bidwell and university administration.