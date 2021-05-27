Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Ninth victim identified in San Jose shooting

By Mychael Schnell
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ffnqg_0aDHnOdW00
© © Getty Images

A ninth victim has been identified in the Wednesday shooting at a rail yard in San Jose, Calif.

The Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner announced late Wednesday night that Alex Ward Fritch, 49, has died.

Fritch died at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center after being transported there from the scene in critical condition.

A gunman opened fire at a San Jose rail yard Wednesday morning, leaving nine people dead.

The shooter, who was later identified as a male employee of the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA), the facility where the shooting took place, has also died.

Authorities said they believe he died of a self-inflicted wound.

Officials have not yet determined what the shooter’s motive was, or what type of weapon was used in the attack. An investigation is currently underway.

The medical examiner-coroner’s office identified the names of the other eight victims late Wednesday night.

Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez III; 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; and Lars Kepler Lane, 63 were all killed in the shooting.

Authorities on Wednesday said they believed employees at the VTA were among the victims.

The facility is a hub that stores a number of trains and has a maintenance yard.

The Associated Press reported that the alleged gunman has been identified as 57-year-old Sam Cassidy, according to two law enforcement sources.

Cassidy's ex-wife, Cecilia Nelms, told the AP Wednesday that he had talked about killing poeple at work.

“I never believed him, and it never happened. Until now,” she told the wire service.

Nelms noted, however, that she had not been in touch with him in about 13 years.

They were married for 10 years before Cassidy filed for divorce in 2005.

President Biden on Wednesday called the shooting a "horrific tragedy."

He said he now has the "solemn duty" of again lowering the flag to half-staff, after doing so following the mass shootings in Atlanta, Colorado, South Carolina and Indiana.

"Enough," Biden wrote in a statement.

He urged Congress to "take immediate action and heed the call of the American people" to "help end this epidemic of gun violence in America."

"Every life that is taken by a bullet pierces the soul of our nation. We can, and we must, do more," he added.

The Hill

The Hill

232K+
Followers
23K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
City
San Jose, CA
State
Colorado State
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shootings#Victim Of Shooting#At Scene Of Shooting#Colorado Shooting#Gun Violence#Vta#The Associated Press#Ap#Congress#American#Authorities#Calif#Attack#57 Year Old Sam Cassidy#Fire#Atlanta#Weapon#Medical#Ninth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Hill

Three killed, four wounded in Cleveland shooting

At least three people were killed and four wounded in a mass shooting in Cleveland, multiple outlets reported. Cleveland Police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said that officers responded to a call early Saturday morning and discovered two men wounded near a gas station and another man wounded on the sidewalk.
Austin, TXPosted by
The Hill

Victim dies after being wounded in Austin mass shooting

One of the 14 victims wounded in a mass shooting in a popular Austin, Texas, bar district has died. Douglas John Kantor, 25, died at around noon on Sunday, according to the Austin Police Department. Two people were reported to be in critical condition immediately after the shooting occurred. According...
Minnesota StatePosted by
The Hill

Woman killed when car strikes protesters in Minnesota

A woman was killed and three others were injured on Sunday after a vehicle struck a group of people protesting police brutality in the streets of Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) shared a series of tweets showing that a vehicle struck protesters at the intersection of Lake Street and Girard Avenue at 11:39 p.m.
AnimalsPosted by
The Hill

5,800 US postal employees were attacked by dogs last year

“From nips and bites to vicious attacks, aggressive dog behavior poses a serious threat to postal employees and the general public,” the U.S. Postal Service said. Houston leads the nation in dog attacks on mail carriers,, followed by Chicago and Los Angeles. The service says owners should keep dogs inside...
Fort Bragg, NCPosted by
The Hill

2 paratroopers found dead at Fort Bragg, drugs suspected

Two paratroopers stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, died last week, and Army investigators are now saying drugs may have played a role in their deaths. Spc. Joshua Diamond, 35, and Pfc. Matthew Disney, 20, both of the 82nd Airborne Division, were declared dead after being found unresponsive in their barracks room on Fort Bragg on Friday, according to CBS 17.
San Jose, CANBC Bay Area

1 Hospitalized Following Shooting on I-880 in San Jose: CHP

A driver is hospitalized following a freeway shooting in San Jose, police said. The shooting was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Tasman Drive onramp on Interstate 880, according to the California Highway Patrol. Police said the victim, who was driving a Mazda, was shot in the shoulder. He...
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
California Statetheappeal.org

The California Attorney General is Investigating Sean Monterrosa’s Killing. His Sisters Are Also Fighting For Systemic Change

Monterrosa, 22, was killed by a police officer who had a history of shooting at civilians. His sisters are pushing for a law they believe could have saved him. When Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd last month, debates erupted over whether the verdict represented justice being served, change, basic accountability, or perhaps none of the above. But there’s no disputing the rarity of the outcome. On-duty police officers fatally shoot around 1,000 civilians each year, but since 2005, only about 140 officers have been arrested for doing so, let alone charged or convicted.