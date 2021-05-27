America's Racial Awakening Forces Virginia Military Institute To Confront Its Past—And Future

I really despise writing about these topics, but here I am. I have a general rule from campaigns that you keep your opponent’s name out of your mouth- there’s no need to draw attention to something you do not want to keep in the news. Yet I’ve got the time today and I find the discussion of Critical Race Theory to be rife with foolishness, half-assed policy writing, and general white fear that has manifested in a bunch of white men metaphorically clutching their pearls and searching for the nearest fainting couch. It’s bewildering to me the masses of men who pride themselves on their hunting or business prowess, their propensity for gunpowder and croakies somehow are whittled down to fretting masses at the discussion of systematic oppression. It’s as if the snowflake moniker was a boomerang they fashioned to point one finger at their opposition while pointing three at themselves.