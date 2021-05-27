An exploration of destiny

Sean McLaughlin, owner of Rockland, MA’s 37’ Productions, doesn’t believe in luck. “Luck is the residue of design,” the music producer says while trying out his newest piece of gear: a Star Wars themed circular rug that perfectly covers the area where his command chair has worn away the finish on the hardwood floor of his control room. Named after Fenway’s Green Monster, 37’ Productions features two control rooms, a huge live room, and a treasure trove of gear. It resides in the Wright Building, a former mill in Rockland that’s been converted into cozy art studios and DIY shops. The building has a neighborly atmosphere, and passersby often stop to chat with the affable producer. If luck truly is the residue of design, these passing conversations are its load-bearing elements.