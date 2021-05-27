Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Impact Wrestling and NXT UK coverage, Dot Net Weekly note, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Eric Bischoff, Natalya

Prowrestling.net
 18 days ago

-Dot Net Members will hear the new Dot Net Weekly audio show on Friday with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page. -Impact Wrestling...

prowrestling.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sami Callihan
Person
Eric Bischoff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Nxt#Wwe Raw#Impact Wrestling#Combat#Wwe Smackdown#Tv Reviews#Today#News Uk#Dot Net Weekly#Wwe Raw#Dot Net Members#Axs Tv#Impact Hit List#Wwe Network#Peacock#Nxt Uk Streams#Today#Poll#Exclusive#Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Eric Bischoff discusses Daniel Bryan's situation

Before joining WWE Daniel Bryan fought for several federations of the independent circuit using both his real name and the name and later nickname "The American Dragon" From 2002 to 2009 he fought in the Ring of Honor, where he held the ROH World Championship and was the last athlete to hold the ROH Pure Championship (unifying the two titles), as well as the first winner of the annual Survival of the Fittest tournament.
WWEPWMania

Eric Bischoff Talks About The Reason For WWE’s Latest Round of Roster Cuts

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about WWE’s latest round of roster cuts:. “If you’re a publicly held company and you’re an officer of the company – and you’re the chairman of that company, guess what your number 1 job is when you get up every single morning? To make money for your shareholders. That is called a fiduciary responsibility. That’s Vince’s job – to make money for his shareholders. And guess what? If it looks like he’s not paying attention to details, if it looks [like] he doesn’t have the best interest of his investors in mind, if it looks like he has a bloated talent budget and it makes no sense to have 300 people under contract where in the last six weeks you’ve only used 78 of them. Maybe somebody said, ‘Hey, Vince, I think we better take a (sic) lot at our roster because it doesn’t look like we’re managing it very well.’”
WWEstillrealtous.com

Eric Bischoff Reveals WWE’s Reaction To His AEW Appearances

Eric Bischoff spent a great deal of time working in the professional wrestling business, and a few years ago it was announced that he would be the Executive Director of SmackDown. Ultimately the role didn’t work out for Bischoff, and he was let go, but he’s still on good terms with WWE.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Eric Bischoff Admits He Won’t Return to a Full-Time Role Within Wrestling

Former Raw General Manager and WCW President Eric Bischoff admitted that he’s made peace with leaving the wrestling industry in any full-time capacity. Bischoff’s most recent full-time role was a brief stint as SmackDown’s Executive Director, a role he admitted came with its challenges. But now, after a while away from any roles full-time, he said this to Joey Karni from The Angle Podcast:
WWEringsidenews.com

Eric Bischoff Says WWE’s Recent Cuts Are A Good Business Decision

WWE has been releasing several employees including WWE Superstars for the past few months, which began with the company releasing the likes of Samoa Joe and Mickie James in April. Since then, several WWE Superstars from NXT and the main roster were released. The latest slew of COVID-19 budget cuts...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Eric Bischoff On Why WWE Released Talent, WWE Not Being Worried About AEW

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks with host Eric Bischoff, the former WCW President talked about the recent talent released by WWE. In this latest round of releases, WWE parted ways with Braun Strowman, Lana, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett. There was speculation that the recent budget cuts could be leading towards a sale of the company, although an that does not appear to be the case.
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE Raw live results: Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston

Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston will have a rematch to determine Bobby Lashley’s next challenger for the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell. Their match ended in a DQ last week after both Lashley and MVP interfered. If either man gets involved again, Lashley will be suspended without pay for 90 days.
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE ratings notes: SmackDown, corrected Raw number

- Last Friday night's episode of SmackDown averaged 1.928 million viewers on Fox, essentially the same number as the previous week. The show drew a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demo. That's the exact same rating as SmackDown did last week in that category. Year-over-year, SmackDown was down 11.1 percent...
WWE411mania.com

Viewership and Rating For Friday’s WWE Smackdown Down From Week Before

The viewership for WWE Smackdown on the Friday before Memorial Day was down from the week before, as the show only had 1.755 million viewers, according to Spoiler TV. This is down from the 1.83 million preliminary viewers, as well as the final viewership number of 1.933 million. The rating...
WWEringsidenews.com

Former WWE Superstar Set For Impact Wrestling Debut Tonight

WWE released a few Superstars in recent memory. Some are still under non-compete clauses, but others are free to appear elsewhere. One former WWE Superstar is set to make their debut for Impact Wrestling this week. It was not specified which former WWE Superstar will be arriving in Impact Wrestling...
WWE411mania.com

Note On Backstage Reaction To Jimmy Smith’s WWE RAW Debut

Jimmy Smith made his debut as lead play-by-play announcer on last night’s edition of WWE RAW after former announcer Adnan Virk exited the company. And apparently, there was quite the reaction to Smith’s performance. According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, sources within the RAW production team were “absolutely” thrilled with Smith’s...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Unknown Former WWE Wrestler To Appear On Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is all-new and will feature a former WWE talent making his debut in a vignette. PWinsider.com reported the news today. It was stated the talent is someone who “never really got a fair chance” during his time in WWE.” As it stands right now, there’s no word yet on who this talent could be.
WWEf4wonline.com

Street Profits to face Otis & Gable on WWE SmackDown next week

The Street Profits will be in action on next week's SmackDown. On SmackDown tonight, it was announced that The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) will face The Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable) on next Friday's episode of the show. The match was made after a segment where The Street Profits were attacked by Otis tonight.