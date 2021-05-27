Impact Wrestling and NXT UK coverage, Dot Net Weekly note, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Eric Bischoff, Natalya

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about WWE’s latest round of roster cuts:. “If you’re a publicly held company and you’re an officer of the company – and you’re the chairman of that company, guess what your number 1 job is when you get up every single morning? To make money for your shareholders. That is called a fiduciary responsibility. That’s Vince’s job – to make money for his shareholders. And guess what? If it looks like he’s not paying attention to details, if it looks [like] he doesn’t have the best interest of his investors in mind, if it looks like he has a bloated talent budget and it makes no sense to have 300 people under contract where in the last six weeks you’ve only used 78 of them. Maybe somebody said, ‘Hey, Vince, I think we better take a (sic) lot at our roster because it doesn’t look like we’re managing it very well.’”