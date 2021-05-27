Tenorshare 4DDiG Data Recovery now also supports crashed computer recovery
NEW YORK, N.Y. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Created by Tenorshare, the globally recognized software company. 4DDiG Data Recovery, an all-in-one data recovery tool, announces major update. The software now also supports crashed computer recovery. Trusted by more than 10 million users, the software provides an ultimate rescue from intense data loss circumstances, be it accidental deletion, hardware failure, emptied recycle bin, crashed system, or malware infection. The best part about this software is that users can also retrieve their data without even a backup.massachusettsnewswire.com