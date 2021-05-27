UnitedLayer Named ‘Innovators’ in Micro Quadrant: Data Center Colocation Report by MarketsandMarkets

DUBLIN, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security Analytics Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The security analytics market was valued at US$2.981 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.65% to reach a market size of US$22.705 billion by the year 2026. Security analytics tools are very crucial for any form of enterprise as these tools enable to identify and rank threats according to priority, plan appropriate responses and launch them against threats. Security infrastructure is required in every type of organization irrespective of the size of a company or the kind of information is stored in the organization. Security analytics mechanisms help companies to execute real-time monitoring of servers consolidate and coordinate diverse event data from an application, endpoints and network traffic, and network logs. It also performs forensic analysis to better comprehend attack methods and system vulnerabilities.