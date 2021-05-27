Cancel
UnitedLayer Named ‘Innovators’ in Micro Quadrant: Data Center Colocation Report by MarketsandMarkets

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — UnitedLayer, a leading colocation service provider based out of San Francisco, was recognized as “Innovators” in MarketsandMarkets’ Data Center Colocation Micro Quadrant Report. According to recent research, “UnitedLayer offers innovative colocation services that come with on-demand scalability. These services help customers...

massachusettsnewswire.com
San Francisco, CAnewsitem.com

UnityOneCloud Positioned as A ‘Leader’ in MarketsandMarkets’s Multicloud Management Market Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 24, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — UnityOneCloud, a Multicloud Management SaaS platform for managing a real-world hybrid cloud environment, announced that it had been listed as a “Leader” in MarketsandMarkets Micro Quadrant on Multicloud Management Market Report. The report provides a strategic analysis of the market presence on the competitive leadership map.
Businessmartechseries.com

Freshworks Named A Visionary For The Second Consecutive Year In The Gartner Magic Quadrant For CRM Customer Engagement Center

Freshworks’ Freshdesk is believed to be a perfect fit for small, medium-sized, and enterprise companies and provides agile and modern features. Freshworks Inc., a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, announced it has again been recognized as the only company named a Visionary, among 16 vendors, in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Customer Engagement Center (CEC).1 Freshworks’ Freshdesk was recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.
Businessaithority.com

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Announces Acquisition of ExactlyIT, Inc.

Converge’s 20th acquisition expands its Cloud and Managed Services expertise and operations. Converge Technology Solutions Corp a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of international managed IT services provider, ExactlyIT. Headquartered in North Carolina, with operational offices in Mexico, ExactlyIT is...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Accenture Has Been Named A Leader In The Forrester Wave™: Innovation Consulting Services, Q2 2021 Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Accenture (ACN) - Get Report has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Innovation Consulting Services, Q2 2021 report, receiving top scores possible in 20 out of the 25 criteria under consideration. The report from the independent research firm includes an analysis of the nine most significant providers of innovation consulting services and evaluates each according to Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence.
Marketssiliconangle.com

Firebolt Analytics raises $127M to grow its superfast cloud data warehouse

Speedy cloud data warehouse startup Firebolt Analytics Inc. is looking like a very hot prospect indeed after landing $127 million in an all-equity round of funding. New investors Dawn Capital and K5 Global led the Series B round, with participation from angel investors and previous investors such as Zeev Ventures, TLV Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners and Angular Ventures, bringing Firebolt’s total amount raised to $164 million so far.
BusinessSFGate

SimpleCom Achieves Cradlepoint 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization

SimpleCom to Support Cradlepoint as a Leading Partner in Bringing 5G for Business to Life. SimpleCom today announced that it has achieved 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization from Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions. The 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization identifies and recognizes partner organizations that are leaders in positioning and selling Cradlepoint’s 5G for business solutions by meeting a series of sales, technical, and business proficiency criteria.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Data Center Migration Market Report 2021-2026: Mergers And Acquisitions, Regulatory Requirements, And End Of Lease Requirements

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Migration Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The data center migration market is projected to pick up the pace during the forecast period.Datacenter migration refers to the shifting of a data center from one computing environment to another. The data center migration is done due to a variety of reasons including mergers and acquisitions, regulatory requirements, and end of lease requirements.
TechnologyRegister Citizen

Ensono Research Signals Multi-Cloud Strategies Will Dominate The Future of Cloud Services

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Ensono, a leading hybrid IT services provider, today released the findings of its research report, “A Snapshot of the Cloud in 2021.” Ensono surveyed 500 full-time professionals across the U.S. and U.K. with cloud procurement decision-making power in a variety of industries including: healthcare, financial services/insurance, retail, public sector, manufacturing, professional services and utilities. The report revealed that multi-cloud strategies are emerging as a dominant part of respondents’ long-term IT roadmap and Microsoft Azure is the most-often cited public cloud vendor amongst the surveyed population.
Marketsminernews.io

Colocation Center Market 2021 Global Analysis with Technical Advancements by Key Companies| Equinix, Leaseweb, Digital Realty, CenturyLink, Interxion, NTT Communications, Level 3 Communications, etc

Colocation Center market study report provides information on the worldwide top providers, suppliers, and exporters, in addition to their product portfolios, business profiles, market earnings, value, product possible, and price. What’s more, the Orbis study report provides and assesses relevant global keyword requirement predictions. What’s more, the international Colocation Center market study concentrates on the scale, ability, expansion opportunities, and market history.
SoftwareSFGate

Egnyte Again Named No. 1 for Data Security Software in G2 Summer 2021 Grid© Report

Achieved Highest Overall Satisfaction Rating of 97% for Customer Reviews; Recognized as a Leader Across Four Categories. Egnyte, the unified content security, compliance, and collaboration solution for multicloud businesses, today announced it has again been named as the top-rated “Data Security Software” company in G2’s Summer 2021 Grid Report. Egnyte was also rated as a “Leader” in three other categories: Cloud Content Collaboration, Data Governance and Encryption Key Management.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Splunk Security Cloud helps customers secure and manage multi-cloud deployments

Splunk announced the new Splunk Security Cloud, a data-centric modern security operations platform that delivers advanced security analytics, automated security operations, and integrated threat intelligence with an open, unparalleled ecosystem. Splunk Security Cloud brings together security operations solutions that help customers get maximum value from their data. With Splunk Security...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Security Analytics Industry To 2026 - By Application, Service, Deployment Method, Organization Size, Vertical And Geography

DUBLIN, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security Analytics Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The security analytics market was valued at US$2.981 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.65% to reach a market size of US$22.705 billion by the year 2026. Security analytics tools are very crucial for any form of enterprise as these tools enable to identify and rank threats according to priority, plan appropriate responses and launch them against threats. Security infrastructure is required in every type of organization irrespective of the size of a company or the kind of information is stored in the organization. Security analytics mechanisms help companies to execute real-time monitoring of servers consolidate and coordinate diverse event data from an application, endpoints and network traffic, and network logs. It also performs forensic analysis to better comprehend attack methods and system vulnerabilities.
Businessnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Accenture Invests in Cloud Data Security Provider Symmetry Systems | #cloudsecurity

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in Symmetry Systems, a San Francisco-based provider of data store and object-level security (DSOS) solutions that give organizations visibility into, and unified access control of, their most valuable data assets. Symmetry Systems applies machine learning to help...
Softwareaithority.com

Atos Modernizes its Cloud Platform with StorPool Storage

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees and annual revenue of €12 billion. European number one in Cloud, High-Performance Computing and Cybersecurity, the group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 73 countries. To beat hyperscalers, grow Atos Virtual Oracle Computing (VOC) Hotel revenues and...
Businesssiliconangle.com

HPE Ezmeral drives enterprise data transformation efforts, says CTO

The phrase “data is the new oil” seems to ring truer for companies and businesses worldwide these days. Enterprise data resources are immensely crucial to the profitability of the modern-day company — as such, it is rightfully protected at any cost. Data transformation is the new wave of collection, processing...
BusinessBusiness Monthly

Merkle achieves Amazon Redshift Service Delivery designation

Merkle of Columbia has received the Amazon Redshift Service Delivery designation from Amazon Web Services (AWS) as part of the AWS Service Delivery Program, further building on the strategic collaboration announced in late 2020. This designation marks the continued prioritization by Merkle to provide accurate, privacy-minded data to customer experience-focused marketers and data science teams.
TechnologyTimes Union

Retrospect Announces Integration with Microsoft Azure Blob Storage

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Retrospect™, a StorCentric company, today announced the general availability of Microsoft Azure Blob Storage support for Retrospect Backup and Retrospect Virtual. The software updates allow businesses to leverage Azure as a backup destination as well as a cloud storage location to protect on-premise data. Included in the release is support for ransomware protection using Retrospect’s Immutable Backup, preventing malware from compromising critical business backups. With deep Azure integration, Retrospect Backup continues to provide the industry’s most flexible backup solution with simple, safe, and secure backups.
Technologymartechseries.com

GigaOm Radar Reports Name Commvault a “Leader” and “Outperformer” for Hybrid Cloud Data Protection in Enterprise and SMB Categories; Commvault Rated Top Performer Across All Categories in Both Reports

Commvault , a recognized global enterprise leader in Intelligent Data Services across on-premises, cloud and SaaS environments, announced that GigaOm has named the company as a “leader” and an “outperformer” in its most recent reports: “GigaOm Radar for Hybrid Cloud Data Protection (Enterprise)” and “GigaOm Radar for Hybrid Cloud Data Protection (SMB).” Commvault was a top-rated vendor in all Key Criteria and Evaluation categories across both reports.