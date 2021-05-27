Cancel
Mower County, MN

Mower County business explains the process of hemp farming

KAAL-TV
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 NEWS) - This time of year farmers are planting their crops, whether that is corn or soybeans, but there are also many hemp farmers in Minnesota that are doing the same. When people could first get licensed to grow hemp back in 2016 there were only 6 growers, now there are more than 400. Jeff Brinkman and Tom Cotter are two of those farmers. They co-own Superior Cannabis Company in Mower County and started growing organic hemp back in 2019. The process is similar to how other farmers start out, they start by planting the seeds and make sure they grow to the size they need.

