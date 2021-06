This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Wednesday morning, Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of East 24th Street and South Ingram Avenue on a vehicle with a defective tail light. The driver of the vehicle had two active warrants for his arrest. Nathan L. Riga, 30, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail on his two Failure to Appear warrants on original charges of Failing to Stop at a Stop Sign and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility with a bond of $400 cash.