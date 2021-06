A masterclass inspired by Chadwick Boseman is reportedly set to roll out in the late actor’s alma mater of Howard University. According to sources, Howard University president Wayne Frederick shared that the masterclass is inspired by Boseman after he presented the idea to the university heads prior to his death in 2020. Students who are enrolled in the school’s fine arts college will be part of a new curriculum that allows them to work with industry professionals in their fields of study. Frederick further explained that the masterclass “is going to be more structured” as the guests will be involved in the “day-to-day learning and coursework on campus” rather than just providing one-off lectures.