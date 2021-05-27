Five Creative Ways to Repurpose an Old Picture Frame

Upcycling is one a feel-good way to ensure you are doing right by the environment while also repurposing something old into something new again. You don't even have to venture out—there are plenty of odds and ends to be found around the home. We have shown an old dresser can be transformed into an idyllic dollhouse and explain how to upcycle a rug into something practical, like a handbag. Surely, old frames—some battered, others picking up dust in the attic—have been on your list to clean out. Instead of tossing them, why not transform them into something different?