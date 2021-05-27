Cancel
Sen. Murray, Rep. Pallone Launch Effort To Get Public Health Insurance Option

By Jackie Rivera
thedailyinsurancenews.com
 4 days ago

The two who chair the main committees in Congress are looking for information on how the government could come up with a government-run health plan that would compete with private insurers. Republicans and the insurance industry oppose such an effort. Also on Capitol Hill, lawmakers are weighing new proposals for how the Department of Veterans Affairs should address the health problems of former service members caused by toxic substances.

thedailyinsurancenews.com
Related
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

KHN’s ‘what the health?’: The return of the public option

The "public option" is back — both in Washington, D.C., and the states. President Joe Biden as a candidate supported the idea of a government-run or heavily regulated insurance plan that would compete with private insurance. But until now it has been more of a concept than a plan. Two top health leaders in Congress say they will try to put a plan together, while public options in various forms work their way through legislatures in Colorado and Nevada.
U.S. Politicswashingtonstatewire.com

Murray laying the groundwork for public option legislation

U.S Senator Patty Murray (D – WA) and U.S. Representative Frank Pallone, Jr. (D – NJ) are asking for input on how to structure legislation to develop a public health insurance option. In a letter addressed to the public Wednesday, Murray and Pallone Jr. wrote that they are requesting information...
Congress & Courts
The Hill

Democrats announce plan to begin crafting public option insurance bill

Congressional lawmakers are starting the process of crafting a bill that would create a government-run public option health insurance plan. On Wednesday, Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), chairwoman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, and Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, issued a public request for information to solicit feedback on different aspects of the bill.
Congress & Courts

Senator Murray Outlines Need for Quality, Affordable Child Care in Live Interview with Spokesman-Review

Sen. Patty Murray calls lack of affordable child care ‘silent epidemic’ during virtual Northwest Passages forum – MORE HERE FROM SPOKESMAN-REVIEW. Washington, D.C. — Yesterday during a live interview with Spokane Spokesman-Review reporter Orion Donovan-Smith, U.S. Senator Patty Murray, the Chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, highlighted the pressing need for quality, affordable child care in Washington state and outlined her plans to address this crisis and other longstanding challenges that families across the state have faced even before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Washington StateKREM

Inslee, Murray, Cantwell oppose plan to remove Snake River dams

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington state’s top Democrats have come out against a proposal from U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, to remove four hydroelectric dams on the Snake River and replace their benefits as part of a huge infrastructure bill being crafted by the Biden administration. Gov. Jay Inslee and U.S....
Congress & Courts

Sen. Patty Murray Calls Lack of Affordable Child Care 'Silent Epidemic'

In a virtual Northwest Passages forum with The Spokesman-Review on Wednesday, Sen. Patty Murray laid out her vision for remedying the nation's lack of affordable child care, which she called a "silent epidemic in our country." The Washington state Democrat made the case for her party's ambitious legislative agenda based...
Congress & Courts

Senator Murray Introduces Legislation to Support Military Families

Senator Murray joined her Democratic colleagues to introduce three bills this week to invest in nutrition services, child care, and parental leave for military families. Senator Murray: “Our servicemembers sacrifice so much to take care of this country—it’s important to me that we do everything we can to support them during their service and after”
Health

NC Medicaid Managed Care Health Plan Assignments Completed for Beneficiaries

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced all Medicaid beneficiaries currently eligible to transition to managed care have selected or been assigned a health plan with 97% enrolled in a plan that includes their current primary care provider (PCP) in network. As a result, nearly all...
Health

COLUMN BY JOEL MEKLER: The ABCDs of Medicare Drug Coverage

While I wish it was as simple as telling apples from oranges, Medicare Part A, B, C, and D coverage is quite different on how they cover prescription drugs. It depends on the drug, where you receive it, and whether you are in Original Medicare or have a Medicare Advantage plan.
Congress & Courts

An Open Letter To Senator Joe Manchin

Good evening sir, how are you? Let me start with this. I’m not here to rag your position, nor am I here to start a juvenile pissing contest. That time is past. We’ll shake hands right now and agree that we are both men of honor and conscience, OK?. You...