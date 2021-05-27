Sen. Murray, Rep. Pallone Launch Effort To Get Public Health Insurance Option
The two who chair the main committees in Congress are looking for information on how the government could come up with a government-run health plan that would compete with private insurers. Republicans and the insurance industry oppose such an effort. Also on Capitol Hill, lawmakers are weighing new proposals for how the Department of Veterans Affairs should address the health problems of former service members caused by toxic substances.thedailyinsurancenews.com