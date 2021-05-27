Best wired headphones for Apple Music Lossless Audio 2021

The usual Bluetooth headphones you have been utilizing to take heed to Apple Music for years will not allow you to make the most of the Lossless Audio. That is proper, even Apple’s personal AirPods Max cannot ship Lossless Audio to you, which means you are going to want some new headphones. Wired headphones are the way in which to go in terms of high-quality streaming, and whereas that may imply shelling out some cash, you’ll be able to really get a great pair of wired headphones throughout a number of worth factors. So, whereas you might have a pair of one of the best noise-canceling headphones, you are probably going to want one thing somewhat completely different for Lossless Audio. Listed below are one of the best wired headphones for Apple Music Lossless Audio, and a few further equipment you may have to take full benefit of that stunning Hello-Fi sound.