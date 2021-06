There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the Baldy And The Fidget collection:. Tiger Cat Giclée Print (S) It’s hilarious ! It’s fun, a conversation piece . I can’t believe I paid $50 for it, but it was worth it coz it makes me laugh every time I look at it . The reason 3 stars for the value is it was incomplete. It needs a frame. It’s a piece of paper with a print on it. $50 is way a lot. But again, I got a frame and the image makes me laugh . And laughing is PRICELESS.