Clemson, SC

Recruiting This Week Pt. 2

 18 days ago

We are on to the second update this week and there is a lot of info, just worked on it all week in little bits but waited until today to post, so let's get started. -Some BIG news this week that 5* CB Daylen Everette out of Florida will visit on June 8th, the same day that his teammate and fellow Clemson target Jihaad Campbell will visit. This will be his second visit to Clemson as he also visited Clemson for the Spring Game. This is big as I previously casted doubt about whether he would return to Clemson this Summer. UNC has gained ground in this recruitment with Dry Bly and his brother plays at Elon and that would allow the two to be close. They will get an official this Summer along with UGA. Clemson will still have an official visit for later depending on how long his recruitment lasts, IMG likes their players to commit before their season. This is like 50/50 between UNC and Clemson, but UGA is also involved.

