The American Bison once roamed large swaths of the U.S. in herds as far as the eye could see. At one point in time, bison could be found in much of Canada, the United States, and even Mexico. That all changed when the railroads came through, as new settlers began killing the animal off in dangerous numbers. But thanks to conservation efforts, the bison population levels have rebounded and these days the animal is thriving. But which U.S. state has the most bison?