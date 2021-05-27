RYDER Against All Odds, A Story of Triumph

Meet Ryder, a one year old German Shepherd who will be getting a brand new set of bionic back legs very soon. Picolini’s, a local animal rescue in Coconut Grove, rescued Ryder in April from a backyard breeder situation. His mother gave birth to three pups, the first two stillborn and Ryder was born with no back paws. For a whole year, Ryder learned to overcompensate using his front muscles and front legs to maneuver himself around. Ryder was never given any type of therapy or fitted for any type of prosthetics during his first 11 months. This has been a travesty for Ryder, a very happy, intelligent and eager to please young shepherd.