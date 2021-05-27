Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical Science

Scientists Are Creating a Blood Test to Measure Covid-19 Immunity

By Theresa Machemer
Smithonian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo understand the possibility of Covid-19 reinfection, researchers are working to create a blood test to define immunity to the virus and determine how long it lasts. As new variants arise and spread around the world, it is critical to know if—and when—the global population will need vaccine booster shots.

www.smithsonianmag.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Tests#Covid 19#Immune System#Blood Cells#Immune Cells#Biological Cells#Research Scientists#Nature Medicine#Imperial College London#Nature News#Npr#The University Of Oxford#Immunity#Antibody Levels#Natural Infection#Vaccine Research#Vaccine Development#Trial Vaccines#Vaccine Developers#Vaccination
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Medical Science
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Biology
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Microbiology
Related
Pharmaceuticalssciencebasedmedicine.org

The COVID-19 “Vaccine Holocaust”: The latest antivaccine messaging

Months before emergency use authorizations (EUAs) were granted by the FDA for vaccines against COVID-19, starting with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and then continuing with the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines, those of us who’ve been following and trying to counter the antivaccine movement predicted that antivaxxers would publicize and weaponize reports of death and adverse events after COVID-19 vaccines to give the impression that the vaccines are dangerous. By the end of January, our predictions had come true even more blatantly than I had expected, as I discussed this technique three months ago and why it is deceptive. The first time I had noted this technique of antivaccine messaging was actually as far back as December, when antivaxxers were publicizing reports of Bell’s palsy and syncope within days after the Pfizer vaccine had been released under an EUA. It’s a technique that continued with claims based on VAERS that COVID-19 vaccines cause heart attacks and sudden cardiac deaths, with these sorts of claims being central to messaging by antivaccine activist Del Bigtree. None of these reports demonstrated causation, but that didn’t stop antivaxxers from publicizing them. Then, when the FDA issued a pause for the J&J vaccine based on (at the time) one-in-a-million reports to VAERS of a rare type of blood clot, reports that the FDA and CDC took very seriously, antivaxxers predictably went wild over it, even though the risk-benefit ratio of the vaccine was still deemed to be favorable.
SciencePosted by
POZ

Therapeutic Vaccines May Help Control HIV Off Treatment

A set of therapeutic vaccines that help the immune system control HIV may contribute to prolonged viral suppression after interrupting antiretroviral treatment, researchers reported at the recent Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI). Although this work is still in its early stages, HTI vaccines might one day become part of a combination strategy for achieving a functional cure.
KidsNews-Medical.net

Are COVID-19-related complications in children explained by abnormal immune responses?

A common theme in reports on COVID-19 around the world has been the large number of children who have not been infected or shown signs of disease. However, though the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) causes less acute infection in this age group, it is associated with a severe immune-mediated multisystemic illness called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).
Pharmaceuticalsaappublications.org

FDA: Do not use antibody tests to assess immunity after COVID-19 vaccination

Editor’s note: For the latest news on COVID-19, visit http://bit.ly/AAPNewsCOVID19. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is advising against the use of SARS-CoV-2 antibody tests to evaluate immunity or protection from COVID-19, especially after an individual has received a COVID-19 vaccine. The tests should be ordered only by health care providers familiar with their use and limitations, according to an FDA safety communication issued today.
ScienceMedscape News

Immune Deficiency Is a Risk Factor for Severe COVID-19 in People Living With HIV

Christian Hoffmann; José L. Casado; Georg Härter; Pilar Vizcarra; Ana Moreno; Dario Cattaneo; Paola Meraviglia; Christoph D. Spinner; Farhad Schabaz; Stephan Grunwald; Cristina Gervasoni. Abstract and Introduction. Objectives: A prior T cell depletion induced by HIV infection may carry deleterious consequences in the current COVID-19 pandemic. Clinical data on patients...
Public HealthScranton Times

Those with weakened immune systems can get COVID-19 vaccine

Hello, dear readers, and welcome to another yes-we’re-still-talking-about-the-vaccines column. Your questions on the topic continue to fill our mailbox, and we’ll keep answering as many as we can. Weak immunity: We have heard from a number of readers with weakened immune systems or who are living with immune system disorders...
Animalsnowthisnews.com

Scientists in the Netherlands Train Bees to Detect COVID-19

Scientists at Wageningen University in the Netherlands have reportedly trained bees to detect COVID-19-infected samples. Bees are placed in harnesses and presented with positive and negative coronavirus samples. When the bees are introduced to a COVID-positive sample, they're given a reward of sugar water, which they stick their proboscis, or tongue, out to drink. This method has reportedly trained the bees to stick their proboscis out only when presented with a positive COVID-19 sample.
ScienceEurekAlert

Ultrasensitive blood test detects viral protein, confirms vaccine activates robust immune response

The carefully orchestrated dance between the immune system and the viral proteins that induce immunity against COVID-19 may be more complex than previously thought. A new study by investigators at Brigham and Women's Hospital used an ultrasensitive, single-molecule array (Simoa) assay to detect extremely low levels of molecules in the blood and measured how these levels change over the days and weeks following vaccination. The team found evidence of circulating protein subunits of SARS-CoV-2, followed by evidence of the body mounting its immune response and then clearing the viral protein to below the level of single-molecule detection. Results are published in Clinical Infectious Diseases.
ScienceEurekAlert

Methotrexate users have a reduced immune response to mRNA COVID-19 vaccine

Up to a third of patients taking methotrexate - a common treatment for immune mediated inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis/psoriatic arthritis - failed to achieve an adequate immune response to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in a small study accepted for publication in the journal Annals of Rheumatic Diseases.
Medical ScienceMedicalXpress

Scientists accelerate path to drugs for COVID-19

Scientists at The University of Manchester have developed a more efficient method to produce medicines that are in development for the treatment of COVID-19, cancer and other diseases that affect many of the world's population. New research published today, in Nature, describes a new family of enzymes (ligases) which can...
Public Healthnewslanded.com

The Covid-19 booster shot might be required to further strengthen the Immune system…

The COVID-19 pandemic took the lives of many and snatched the livelihoods at the same time can only be curtailed with effective and universal vaccination. And, with the major vaccines in the market, the world is opening up but a major concern among medical experts have emerged about the possibility of administering a COVID-19 booster shot within a year. According to medical experts, it might be required for people who have already been vaccinated as soon as eight to twelve months after the second shot.
Public HealthPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

COVID vaccines provide protection from the virus, even if there are no flu-like side affects

Even if you don’t get any flu-like symptoms after getting the coronavirus vaccine, you are still protected from the virus, Peter Loftus reports for The Wall Street Journal. “I don’t think someone should correlate the extent of their reactions to the vaccine with protection from infection,” H. Cody Meissner, chief of the pediatric infectious diseases division at Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, told Loftus. “We know that people who don’t respond to a vaccine in terms of the side effects still are well protected. The vaccines work even if you don’t have fatigue and headache and fever and muscle pain and joint pain.”
Public Healthindicanews.com

COVID-19 case shows blood clots in arms

INDICA NEWS BUREAU- In a new discovery regarding the symptoms of COVID-19, researchers at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School have found that the virus is triggering a rare recurrence of potentially serious blood clots in people’s arms. It’s not new that the virus causes blood clots in the body,...
ScienceNaturalNews

MEDICAL ETHICS FAIL: Covid vaccines worsen disease upon exposure, and trial participants are not being warned by doctors or researchers

(Natural News) Patients who participated in Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” clinical trials were not told that the injections could worsen disease upon exposure to challenge or circulating viruses, a new study has found. Researchers from New York University (NYU) and Tulane University looked at available published literature to see whether...
PharmaceuticalsNews-Medical.net

Do mixed COVID-19 vaccines provide immunity?

The initial results of the CombivacS trial found that the antibody levels in individuals increased by 150 times when the Pfizer messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine was given after a first dose of the AstraZeneca severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine, with only mild common side effects. Introduction.
Worldbrisbaneca.org

No-Cost COVID-19 Testing

Testing, even for those fully vaccinated, remains essential to protecting public health. Get tested if you have been exposed to someone who is positive, if you have been in a crowd where people were not wearing masks, or if you have symptoms. Getting tested (and quarantining if you are positive) protects those who are ineligible to get the vaccine, such as youth under 12, and those who have not yet been vaccinated. Brisbane’s mobile testing site is available Thursdays from 10am – 4pm. Sign up at cur.tv/Brisbane. Walk-ups are also welcomed.