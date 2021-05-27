New Paltz School Board gives anti-racism police a close review

SUNY New Paltz hosted 14 small in-person commencement ceremonies the weekend of May 14-16, 2021, on the campus’s Old Main Quadrangle to honor undergraduate and graduate students who completed their degree work in December 2020, January 2021 and May 2021, as well as those who will finish this coming August. In the photo here, college President Donald P. Christian presents a diploma to one of the graduates. On May 22 and 23, ceremonies at SUNY New Paltz will honor those who finished their degree work in December 2019, January 2020, May 2020 and August 2020, whose commencement exercises were canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the ceremonies held this past weekend had face mask and social-distancing requirements, and no guests were allowed to attend (though the events were shown live online), and the same procedures will be in place next weekend.