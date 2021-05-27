Cancel
Metta Sandiford-Artest on Russell Westbrook popcorn incident: 'Felt like I was going to run into the stands'

Las Cruces Sun-News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter initially enjoying NBA playoff basketball, Metta Sandiford-Artest’s emotions shifted abruptly. The former NBA player not only became upset that a fan dumped popcorn on Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook as he walked underneath the entrance tunnel in Wednesday’s eventual playoff loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Sandiford-Artest admitted his mind wandered back to his involvement in the "Malice at the Palace" nearly 16 ½ years ago.

