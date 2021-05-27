iTrapped: All the things Apple won't let you do with your iPhone

Do you miss lots of phone calls because your iPhone won’t ring? Don’t worry. You are not the only user who experienced this problem, as it bothered many people. The issue is quite annoying because you will see missed calls on the screen even though the phone is right next to you, but it may also be confusing, especially if you are sure the ringer is on, the phone is not muted, didn’t hear any sound. In this article, we will discuss why this issue occurs, and we will share several solutions to help you fix iPhone not ringing problem.