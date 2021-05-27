Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Under Marsy’s Law, darkness descends on the “Sunshine State” | Editorial

By Sun Sentinel Editorials
Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd. note: This editorial has been corrected to show that the Florida Highway Patrol withholds the names of victims from press releases, not public records such as crash reports and incident reports. Florida’s motto, the “Sunshine State,” stands for more than our climate. We’ve set national examples for open government...

www.sun-sentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
South Dakota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Bob Gualtieri
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Ashley Moody
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#Florida Supreme Court#Car Accidents#State Of Florida#Red Cross#Cabinet#Agriculture Nikki Fried#Fhp#Ballotpedia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Jefferson City, MOKansas City Star

Missouri AG can’t enforce Sunshine Laws in governor’s office because it’s ‘a client’

Attorney General Eric Schmitt has determined his office cannot investigate an alleged violation of Missouri’s open records laws by the governor’s office, an interpretation of state law that has transparency advocates alarmed. Missouri’s attorney general’s office is in charge of enforcing the Sunshine Law, which requires meetings, records, votes, actions...
Florida StateThe Ledger

Guest column: Marsy's Law is righting wrongs in the Florida justice system

The Ledger recently published an editorial by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, “Marsy’s Law used to justify secrecy,” that provided a slanted viewpoint on the constitutional language that protects victims of crime [May 30]. Passed by a supermajority of Florida voters in 2018, Marsy’s Law for Florida enshrined in the state...
Tallahassee, FL931coast.com

City, Media Urge Justices To Hear “Marsy’s Law” Case

Tallahassee, FL – The city of Tallahassee and news media organizations filed briefs Monday arguing that the Florida Supreme Court should take up a legal battle about whether a 2018 constitutional amendment known as "Marsy’s Law" can shield the identities of police officers. The briefs came after the 1st District Court of Appeal in April sided with two Tallahassee police officers who invoked Marsy’s Law to prevent their identities from being released after use-of-force shooting incidents in which they were threatened. Marsy’s Law is designed to bolster crime victims’ rights, and the officers argued they were victims in the incidents. The city of Tallahassee wants the Supreme Court to overturn the appeals-court ruling and in a brief Monday pointed to potentially far-reaching implications of the case. "Since the enactment of Marsy’s Law, interpretive questions about its application to law enforcement have divided Florida agencies and municipalities," lawyers for the city wrote. "These interpretive questions turn on the language, meaning, and significance of the Florida Constitution — a subject over which this (Supreme) Court is the final arbiter." Similarly, lawyers for a coalition of news-media and First Amendment organizations urged the Supreme Court to hear the case. "This petition for review reaches this (Supreme) Court at an apt moment — ongoing societal debate on the proper role of community policing and public accountability for law enforcement," the coalition’s brief said. "The ruling below (in the appeals court) impacted that larger debate when it held that police officers who employ deadly force in the course of their official duties can cloak their names — within the public records where this information resides — with complete anonymity under Florida’s version of Marsy’s Law." Attorneys for the officers have not yet filed briefs. It is unclear when the Supreme Court will decide whether to take up the case. (Disclosure: The News Service of Florida is a member of the First Amendment Foundation and the Florida Press Association, which are in the coalition.)
Tallahassee, FLWCTV

Moment of silence now required across Sunshine State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - Florida became one of 15 states to require schools to provide a moment of silence at the beginning of each school day Monday. The moment of reflection was already allowed, but after July 1, it becomes mandatory. Florida lawmakers start each day with a prayer. Now,...
Sarasota, FLusf.edu

State Rejects Pride Lighting For Sunshine Skyway, Ringling Causeway

The Florida Department of Transportation has rejected plans to light bridges in St. Petersburg and Sarasota in honor of Pride Month, but went back on a similar denial in Jacksonville. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) recently denied requests to illuminate the Sunshine Skyway Bridge and the John Ringling Causeway...
Russellville, ARCourier News

Chief: State's carry laws can be challenging

The state’s “constitutional carry” status has been challenging for Arkansas law enforcement, but local officials have worked to comply with the law, said Russellville Police Chief David Ewing. “When that first happened, the sheriff and I got together so we would all be on the same page,” Ewing told the...
Florida Statecannabisdispensarymag.com

Florida’s High Court Says No to Cannabis Ballot Proposal, Again

A second citizen-led petition to legalize adult-use cannabis in Florida bit the dust June 17, when the state’s Supreme Court ruled the words “for limited use” were misleading. The initiative, titled “Regulate Marijuana in a Manner Similar to Alcohol to Establish Age, Licensing and Other Restrictions,” was geared for the...
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida law allows unlimited dark money donations and pols don’t care | Editorial

The investigation into a straw candidate in a Miami state Senate race has already resulted in the arrest of former state Sen. Frank Artiles, whose trial is set for Aug. 30. Artiles allegedly paid more than $40,000 to an independent candidate with the same last name as Democrat Jose Javier Rodriguez, who lost to Republican Ileana Garcia by 32 votes. That paid-off third-party candidate, Alex ...
Florida Statevillages-news.com

State opens inquiry into possible Sunshine Law violations by commissioners

The Florida state attorney for the region that includes Sumter County has opened an inquiry into allegations of state Sunshine Law violations by one or more county commissioners. The inquiry apparently is related to a stealth campaign to damage the reputations of three commissioners who defeated incumbents in elections last...