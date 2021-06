It was Seals & Crofts’ song lyric, “Summer breeze/makes me feel fine.” Or was it “Summer drinks/make me feel fine”? Yeah, we like that sound of that one better. Get your summertime cocktailing on with some new seasonal drinks recently introduced at a few of the popular eateries at The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian and The Palazzo. It’s a taste tour of the flavors of summer, and the first stop is Smith & Wollensky. Grab a seat at the first-floor bar area of the steakhouse, or take it upstairs to the more intimate and upscale bar and order the refreshing classic, the Aperol spritz. Here, the recipe calls for Aperol, LaLuca prosecco and club soda—it’s a thirst-quenching, easily drinkable, will-get-ya-feeling-relaxed cocktail.