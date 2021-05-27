Aspiring Cook County musher denied permit by commissioners

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleA Cook County resident who aspired to start a kennel and mushing operation east of Grand Marais had his permit denied by the county commissioners Tuesday, May 25. Local resident Jake Leingang has been involved with the regional mushing scene for several years. In October 2020, he purchased 7.5 acres of land near County Road 14 and Franks Way. Earlier this year, Leingang submitted a request to the Cook County Land Services Department to for a permit to legally maintain a kennel to pursue his mushing activities. The original request was for 45 dogs on the property. After review and approval from the Cook County Planning Commission May 12, the number of dogs was lowered to 25 dogs. The planning commission approved a two-year interim use permit on a 4-1 vote.

