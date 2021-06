There’s a certain celebratory ritual that comes with shopping for your wedding dress. There’s Pinterest board building, the gathering of the wedding dress shopping squad, the actual boutique visit and the celebratory lunch or dinner post-appointment once you’ve found the one. But, in these COVID times, even wedding dress shopping is looking different. After a year of clicking to buy everything from lipstick to lawnmowers, we know that online shopping can be easy and efficient. But can you actually successfully (and stress-lessly) buy your wedding dress online?