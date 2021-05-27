Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Will Have Lower Ticket Price, Plus Several New Event Pokemon
Pokemon Go has announced new details about this summer's Pokemon Go Fest. The upcoming event, which takes place on July 17th and 18th, will add several new costumed Pokemon, including the arrival of Pikachu Rock Star and Pikachu Pop Star from Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. The event will also feature three Pokemon usually exclusive to a specific geographic region - Sawk, Throh, and Chatot will all appear in the wild to players who participate in the event. This year's event will also have a lower ticket cost - players will only have to pay $5 for a ticket compared to last year's cost of $15.comicbook.com